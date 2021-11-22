Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $598.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

