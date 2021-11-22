Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,634.82

Relx Plc (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,634.82 ($34.42) and last traded at GBX 2,366 ($30.91), with a volume of 589365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,367 ($30.93).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Relx from GBX 1,816 ($23.73) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,230.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,072.08. The firm has a market cap of £45.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

