Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 61,600 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Adicet Bio worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

