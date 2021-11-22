Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $26.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.