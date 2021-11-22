Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $732,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

