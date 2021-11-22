Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $732,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.45 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

