Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bank7 worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

