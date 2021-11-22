Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

