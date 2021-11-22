Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after purchasing an additional 321,467 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

