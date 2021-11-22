Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

