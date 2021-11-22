Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Theratechnologies worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,865 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

THTX opened at $3.44 on Monday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

