Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $758,000 Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.