Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of S&W Seed worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

