renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits One Day Volume of $31,463.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $645,385.54 and approximately $31,463.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.75 or 0.07198304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.01 or 1.00185275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.