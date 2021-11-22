Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.