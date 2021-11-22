Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

