Resource Planning Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $15,715,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

