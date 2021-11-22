Resource Planning Group Sells 500 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Joint were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $93.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.