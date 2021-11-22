Resource Planning Group Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 51,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 327,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

