REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.88 on Monday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

