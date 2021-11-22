Reviewing Ark Restaurants (ARKR) & Its Rivals

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ark Restaurants to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ark Restaurants and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 838 4467 5203 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Ark Restaurants’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ rivals have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.59% -37.56% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 15.37 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.56 billion $106.44 million 11.23

Ark Restaurants’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

