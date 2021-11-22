Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 16.4% in October

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

