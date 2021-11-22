Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

