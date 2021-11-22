Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of RYTM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $517.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

