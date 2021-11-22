Robeco Schweiz AG Has $34.30 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.84. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,138. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.