Robeco Schweiz AG Has $60.81 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $60,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSS traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,326. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

