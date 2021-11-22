Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $114.84 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,203,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,838,000. First Solar comprises 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,671. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

