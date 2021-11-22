Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 854 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.27% of Deckers Outdoor worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $9.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.34. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,888. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.24 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.