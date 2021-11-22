Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 101,520 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,520 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.22% of Trimble worth $46,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,538 shares of company stock worth $10,477,686 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

