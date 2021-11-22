Robert W. Baird Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after buying an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.