Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,302 shares of company stock valued at $78,810,324 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.