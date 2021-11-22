Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.95 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $1.28 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

