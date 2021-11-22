Rolando Digasbarro Sells 2,500 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.66.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.