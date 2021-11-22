Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $680.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.84 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

