Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 125,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 416.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,789 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.