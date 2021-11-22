Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $331,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

