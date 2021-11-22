Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $595,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $154.09 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $141.70 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

