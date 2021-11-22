Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $97.29 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

