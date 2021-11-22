Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 30,608 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.