Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 149 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

