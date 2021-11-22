Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

