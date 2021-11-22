Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $211,000 in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 476,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $253.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

