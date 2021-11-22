Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 18,843 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

