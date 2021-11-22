Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,940 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $158,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HVT opened at $31.38 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

