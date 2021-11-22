Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $25.18 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.