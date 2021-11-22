Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.