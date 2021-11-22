Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 52,390 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $30.20 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

