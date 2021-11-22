Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,893 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29.

