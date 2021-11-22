Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,222,331 shares of company stock valued at $235,022,930. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

