Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.